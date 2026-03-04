Brandon Bussi headshot

Brandon Bussi News: Escapes with win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Bussi stopped 18 of 22 shots in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Canucks.

Bussi earned his ninth win in a row, but it was another shaky effort. He's given up eight goals on 50 shots over his two starts since the Olympic break. The 27-year-old is up to 25-3-1 on the year with a 2.29 GAA and a .903 save percentage. Bussi is a good target for fantasy managers needing wins, but he won't carry a high save percentage since the Hurricanes tend to not allow many shots in general. Bussi and Frederik Andersen should each get a start in the next two games, as the Hurricanes visit the Oilers on Friday and the Flames on Saturday.

Brandon Bussi
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
