Brandon Bussi News: Facing Maple Leafs

Bussi will patrol the visiting crease in Toronto on Friday, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Bussi will look to snap a three-game losing streak, the first time this season he has lost more than one in a row. Bussi is 25-6-1 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.45 GAA and an .895 save percentage over 32 contests in 2025-26. The Maple Leafs are tied for 16th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.12 goals per game, but will be without the services of Auston Matthews, who underwent MCL surgery Thursday and is done for the remainder of the season.