Brandon Bussi News: Guarding goal in Calgary
Bussi will start on the road versus the Flames on Saturday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Frederik Andersen helped the Hurricanes to a 6-3 win over the Oilers on Friday, and Bussi will start a day later. This is a favorable matchup for Bussi, as he draws a Flames team that sent Nazem Kadri to Colorado at the trade deadline. Bussi has won his last nine outings, adding a 2.22 GAA and .901 save percentage in that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Bussi See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 43 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 43 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 25 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 25 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Bussi See More