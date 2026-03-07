Brandon Bussi headshot

Brandon Bussi News: Guarding goal in Calgary

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Bussi will start on the road versus the Flames on Saturday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Frederik Andersen helped the Hurricanes to a 6-3 win over the Oilers on Friday, and Bussi will start a day later. This is a favorable matchup for Bussi, as he draws a Flames team that sent Nazem Kadri to Colorado at the trade deadline. Bussi has won his last nine outings, adding a 2.22 GAA and .901 save percentage in that span.

Brandon Bussi
Carolina Hurricanes
