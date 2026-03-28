Brandon Bussi News: Guarding home goal

Bussi is set to start at home against New Jersey on Saturday, per Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News.

Bussi has surrendered at least three goals in five of his past six outings. That's put a damper on what has otherwise been a strong rookie campaign. He's 26-6-1 with a 2.47 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 33 outings with Carolina in 2025-26. New Jersey is 9-3-0 while averaging 4.00 goals per game across its past 12 matches.