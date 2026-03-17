Brandon Bussi News: Hits rough patch
Bussi made 25 saves in a 5-1 loss to Columbus on Tuesday.
This game wasn't on Bussi per se, but he wasn't part of the solution either. Coach Rod Brind'Amour was blunt with reporters after the game: "If you're going to lose, that's probably the way you want to do it. You don't want to lose but play well. This was not a game we played well. Throw it away and come back tomorrow (against the Pittsburgh Penguins)." Bussi is on a personal three-game losing streak, and he's 2-3-0 in his last five starts. He has allowed at least four goals in four of those five games (.835).
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