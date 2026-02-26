Brandon Bussi headshot

Brandon Bussi News: In goal versus Lightning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Bussi will protect the home net versus the Lightning on Thursday, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.

Bussi will get the start in the first game after the Olympic break. Prior to the pause in the schedule, Bussi won seven straight outings, allowing just 12 goals on 152 shots (.921 save percentage). The Lightning are one of the hottest teams in the league, so this will be a high-stakes battle for Bussi.

Brandon Bussi
Carolina Hurricanes
