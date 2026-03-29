Brandon Bussi News: Not busy in Saturday's win
Bussi turned aside 17 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Devils.
New Jersey took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission, but Carolina took control the rest of the way and Bussi ended up cruising to his 27th win of the season. The rookie netminder has been inconsistent since the Olympic break, going 4-3-0 in seven starts with a 3.60 GAA and ,849 save percentage as he battles with Frederik Andersen for the top spot between the pipes heading into the playoffs.
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