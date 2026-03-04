Brandon Bussi News: Set to face Vancouver

Bussi is expected to start on the road against Vancouver on Wednesday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Bussi has a 24-3-1 record, 2.33 GAA and .904 save percentage in 28 appearances in 2025-26. He's won his past eight outings while posting a 2.00 GAA and a .911 save percentage. Vancouver is an extremely favorable adversary. The Canucks are 2-16-4 while averaging just 2.00 goals per game across their past 22 outings.