Brandon Bussi News: Set to face Vancouver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Bussi is expected to start on the road against Vancouver on Wednesday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Bussi has a 24-3-1 record, 2.33 GAA and .904 save percentage in 28 appearances in 2025-26. He's won his past eight outings while posting a 2.00 GAA and a .911 save percentage. Vancouver is an extremely favorable adversary. The Canucks are 2-16-4 while averaging just 2.00 goals per game across their past 22 outings.

Brandon Bussi
Carolina Hurricanes
