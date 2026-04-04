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Brandon Bussi News: Slated to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Bussi is expected to protect the home net against the Islanders on Saturday, per Walt Ruff and Peter Dewar of the Hurricanes' official site.

Bussi has stopped 63 of the 70 shots he has faced during his three-game winning streak. He has a 28-6-1 record during the 2025-26 campaign with two shutouts, a 2.44 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 35 appearances. The Islanders sit 23rd in the league with 2.84 goals per game this season.

Brandon Bussi
Carolina Hurricanes
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