Brandon Bussi News: Slated to start Thursday
Bussi is slated to start at home against St. Louis on Thursday.
Bussi has a 25-4-1 record, 2.38 GAA and .898 save percentage in 30 outings in 2025-26. Despite his strong season overall, he's struggled recently, allowing 13 goals on 75 shots (.827 save percentage) across his past three games. St. Louis suffered a 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders on Tuesday, dropping the Blues' record to 25-29-10 and bringing an end to their four-game winning streak.
