Brandon Bussi News: Slated to start Tuesday

Bussi is expected to start Tuesday's road clash against the Blue Jackets, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Bussi spent Monday's morning practice in the starter's crease, which is the main indicator that he'll likely draw Tuesday's start. Overall, the 27-year-old netminder has a 25-5-1 record, a 2.37 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 31 appearances this season. Since the Olympic break, he has struggled with a 2-2-0 record, a 3.81 GAA and an .835 save percentage across four outings. He'll look to get back on track Tuesday against the surging Blue Jackets, who have won five of their eight games in March.