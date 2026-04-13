Brandon Bussi headshot

Brandon Bussi News: Tending twine Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Bussi will guard the road goal against Philadelphia on Monday, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Bussi has allowed 15 goals on 107 shots during his five-game winning streak. He has a 30-6-1 record with two shutouts, a 2.52 GAA and an .891 save percentage in 37 appearances this campaign. Since March 15, Philadelphia ranks fifth in the league with 3.64 goals per game.

Brandon Bussi
Carolina Hurricanes
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