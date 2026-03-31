Brandon Bussi News: Tending twine Tuesday
Bussi will guard the road goal against Columbus on Tuesday, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.
Bussi has won his last two outings while allowing five goals on 45 shots. He has posted a 27-6-1 record this campaign with two shutouts, a 2.45 GAA and an .895 save percentage across 34 appearances. Columbus is tied for 15th in the league with 3.12 goals per game this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Bussi See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins2 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week4 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Hidden Gems for Playoff Push8 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week11 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch16 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Bussi See More