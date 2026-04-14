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Brandon Bussi News: Tending twine Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Bussi will guard the road net against the Islanders on Tuesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Bussi is coming off a 21-save effort in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to Philadelphia. He was a surprise starter for Tuesday's contest because Pyotr Kochetkov was ineligible to play due to a roster technicality.

Brandon Bussi
Carolina Hurricanes
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