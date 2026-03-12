Brandon Bussi News: Two losses in row
Bussi made 14 saves Thursday in a 3-1 loss to the Blues. He allowed two goals.
This was the first time this season that Bussi has lost consecutive starts. He lost to Calgary on Saturday. Overall, Bussi is 25-5-1 with a 2.37 GAA and .899 save percentage. He's a reliable netminder playing behind a strong defense, and he wins a lot. Bussi is going to help you in your postseason.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Bussi See More
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs2 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, March 75 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 75 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 48 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Bussi See More