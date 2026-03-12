Brandon Bussi News: Two losses in row

Bussi made 14 saves Thursday in a 3-1 loss to the Blues. He allowed two goals.

This was the first time this season that Bussi has lost consecutive starts. He lost to Calgary on Saturday. Overall, Bussi is 25-5-1 with a 2.37 GAA and .899 save percentage. He's a reliable netminder playing behind a strong defense, and he wins a lot. Bussi is going to help you in your postseason.