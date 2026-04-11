Brandon Carlo Injury: Done for season
Carlo (lower body) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, David Alter of The Hockey News reports Saturday.
Carlo had a disappointing season with the Maple Leafs, tallying seven assists, 65 hits, 98 blocked shots and 37 PIM in 55 games. The Maple Leafs could move him in the offseason, but if not, he will be at training camp come September.
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