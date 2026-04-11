Brandon Carlo headshot

Brandon Carlo Injury: Done for season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Carlo (lower body) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, David Alter of The Hockey News reports Saturday.

Carlo had a disappointing season with the Maple Leafs, tallying seven assists, 65 hits, 98 blocked shots and 37 PIM in 55 games. The Maple Leafs could move him in the offseason, but if not, he will be at training camp come September.

Brandon Carlo
Toronto Maple Leafs
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