Brandon Carlo Injury: Won't play Thursday
Carlo (lower body) won't be in the lineup Thursday versus the Islanders, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Carlo was hurt Wednesday against the Capitals. The Maple Leafs will call up William Villeneuve to play Thursday in Carlo's absence. Carlo has just seven assists over 55 outings this season.
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