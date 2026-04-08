Brandon Carlo headshot

Brandon Carlo Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Carlo (lower body) won't be in the lineup Thursday versus the Islanders, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Carlo was hurt Wednesday against the Capitals. The Maple Leafs will call up William Villeneuve to play Thursday in Carlo's absence. Carlo has just seven assists over 55 outings this season.

Brandon Carlo
Toronto Maple Leafs
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