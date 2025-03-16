Brandon Carlo News: First point since trade

Carlo notched an assist and two hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Senators.

Carlo ended a 12-game point drought that began during his time with the Bruins. He was traded to the Maple Leafs at the deadline and has assumed a top-four role with his new team. The 28-year-old is still a shutdown defenseman, so he'll balance out the more offense-inclined play of Morgan Rielly most of the time. Carlo has 10 points, 64 shots on net, 128 blocked shots, 71 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 67 appearances.