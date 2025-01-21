Fantasy Hockey
Brandon Carlo News: Gathers helper Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Carlo logged an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Carlo ended a nine-game point drought with the helper. The 28-year-old defenseman continues to fill a shutdown role in Boston's top four. He has six points, 48 shots on net, 51 hits, 101 blocked shots and 18 PIM through 48 appearances. His limited offense will keep him off most fantasy rosters.

