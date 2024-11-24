Brandon Carlo News: Lacking offense

Carlo was held off the scoresheet for the 18th straight game Saturday in a 2-1 win over the Red Wings.

Carlo opened the season with three points in four outings, but his offense has quickly dried up. The defenseman has added 20 shots on net, 28 hits, 57 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 22 appearances. He's a steady defender, but his fantasy value is limited to formats that heavily reward non-scoring production.