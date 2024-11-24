Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Brandon Carlo headshot

Brandon Carlo News: Lacking offense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Carlo was held off the scoresheet for the 18th straight game Saturday in a 2-1 win over the Red Wings.

Carlo opened the season with three points in four outings, but his offense has quickly dried up. The defenseman has added 20 shots on net, 28 hits, 57 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 22 appearances. He's a steady defender, but his fantasy value is limited to formats that heavily reward non-scoring production.

Brandon Carlo
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now