Brandon Carlo News: Logs helper in win

Carlo notched an assist, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

This was Carlo's second helper in 14 contests since he was traded to Toronto from Boston. The 28-year-old defenseman has played in a top-four role as a shutdown blueliner, though he's exceeded 20 minutes of ice time in just three games as a Maple Leaf, including Saturday's outing. He's up to 11 points, 72 shots on net, 85 hits, 146 blocked shots, 35 PIM and a plus-7 rating over 77 appearances this season.