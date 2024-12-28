Brandon Carlo News: Notches assist in win

Carlo produced an assist, three shots on goal and four blocked shots in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Carlo played a team-high 21:17, likely a product of the Bruins having a comfortable lead to protect. The helper was his second in five games, a span in which he's gone plus-4 with nine blocks. Overall, Carlo has generated just five points to go with 37 shots on net, 88 blocks, 47 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 38 appearances in a top-four role.