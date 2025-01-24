Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandon Carlo headshot

Brandon Carlo News: Picks up assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Carlo logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Senators.

Carlo has two helpers over his last three outings. The 28-year-old typically doesn't add consistent offense, so it's unlikely this recent uptick will last in the long run. The blueliner has seven points, 52 shots on net, 102 blocked shots, 52 hits and 18 PIM over 50 appearances, putting him on track for his lowest-scoring full-length season since 2018-19.

Brandon Carlo
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now