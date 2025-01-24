Brandon Carlo News: Picks up assist in win

Carlo logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Senators.

Carlo has two helpers over his last three outings. The 28-year-old typically doesn't add consistent offense, so it's unlikely this recent uptick will last in the long run. The blueliner has seven points, 52 shots on net, 102 blocked shots, 52 hits and 18 PIM over 50 appearances, putting him on track for his lowest-scoring full-length season since 2018-19.