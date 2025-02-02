Brandon Carlo News: Provides helper Saturday

Carlo notched an assist and two hits in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Carlo has been back for two games after sitting out one contest due to an illness Tuesday versus the Sabres. The 28-year-old has been moderately productive with three helpers over his last six appearances, but he typically doesn't produce offense at that level. For the season, he has eight points, 56 shots on net, 55 hits and 104 blocked shots across 53 outings.