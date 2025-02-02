Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandon Carlo headshot

Brandon Carlo News: Provides helper Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Carlo notched an assist and two hits in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Carlo has been back for two games after sitting out one contest due to an illness Tuesday versus the Sabres. The 28-year-old has been moderately productive with three helpers over his last six appearances, but he typically doesn't produce offense at that level. For the season, he has eight points, 56 shots on net, 55 hits and 104 blocked shots across 53 outings.

Brandon Carlo
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now