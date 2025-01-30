Fantasy Hockey
Brandon Carlo headshot

Brandon Carlo News: Returning to action Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

Carlo (illness) will be available for Thursday's home game against the Jets, Joe Haggerty of Boston Sports Journal reports.

Carlo missed Tuesday's matchup against Buffalo due to an illness, but he'll be back in action following a one-game absence. Over his last four appearances, he's logged two assists, three hits and two blocked shots while averaging 18:57 of ice time.

Brandon Carlo
Boston Bruins
