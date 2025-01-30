Brandon Carlo News: Returning to action Thursday
Carlo (illness) will be available for Thursday's home game against the Jets, Joe Haggerty of Boston Sports Journal reports.
Carlo missed Tuesday's matchup against Buffalo due to an illness, but he'll be back in action following a one-game absence. Over his last four appearances, he's logged two assists, three hits and two blocked shots while averaging 18:57 of ice time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now