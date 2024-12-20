Brandon Carlo News: Snaps slump with helper

Carlo posted an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.

The helper snapped a 29-game slump for Carlo. The 28-year-old defenseman hasn't lost playing time due to his lack of offense -- his value comes primarily from physical and defensive play. Carlo has four points, 31 shots on net, 81 blocked shots, 46 hits, 12 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 34 outings overall, playing mostly on the second pairing.