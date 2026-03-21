Brandon Carlo News: Still looking for first goal
Carlo picked up an assist Saturday in a 5-2 loss to Ottawa.
Carlo is still looking for his first goal this season. He has seven assists and 87 blocks in 48 games this season. Carlo is a quiet contributor on the ice; his game doesn't translate into fantasy value.
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