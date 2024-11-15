Brandon Duhaime Injury: Exits after blocked shot

Duhaime (lower body) did not return to Friday's game versus the Avalanche after blocking a shot in the third period, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Duhaime was hobbled by a Cale Makar shot and ultimately couldn't finish the contest. There was no update on Duhaime's status after the game, leaving his status up in the air for Sunday's game against the Golden Knights. If Duhaime can't play, Hendrix Lapierre will draw back into the lineup.