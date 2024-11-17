Brandon Duhaime Injury: Status in question Sunday

Duhaime (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's road matchup versus the Golden Knights, according to Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Duhaime left Friday's contest against Colorado after blocking a shot in the final frame. Hendrix Lapierre should suit up if Duhaime can't play, or the Capitals could opt to go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Duhaime has logged three goals and two assists through 16 games.