Duhaime tallied an assist, two shots and a plus-2 rating during Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Duhaime gets his first point as a member of the Washington Capitals with a nifty feed to Jakob Chychrun in the third period. The fourth-round pick from the 2016 NHL Entry Draft is meshing well on Washington's fourth line but doesn't have the offensive pedigree to garner much fantasy relevance.