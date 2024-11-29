Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Brandon Duhaime headshot

Brandon Duhaime News: Bags apple Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Duhaime registered an assist, two shots and five hits during Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Islanders.

Duhaime has quickly found a home on Washington's fourth line with four goals and eight points in just 23 games - matching his offensive output from last season in 39 fewer contests. The rugged winger has the potential to set new career highs if he can keep his production up, but Duhaime does not yet produce offense with enough consistency to garner much fantasy consideration.

Brandon Duhaime
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now