Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Brandon Duhaime headshot

Brandon Duhaime News: Bags first goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Duhaime scored a goal on three shots, blocked one shot, meted out four hits and was assessed two PIM in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

Duhaime won a puck battle at the top of the circle and sent a knuckler past Cayden Primeau to knot that game at two goals apiece. It was the first tally of the season for Duhaime, a fourth-line winger who has more PIM (16) than shots (14) in first season with Washington.

Brandon Duhaime
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now