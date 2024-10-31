Brandon Duhaime News: Bags first goal in win

Duhaime scored a goal on three shots, blocked one shot, meted out four hits and was assessed two PIM in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

Duhaime won a puck battle at the top of the circle and sent a knuckler past Cayden Primeau to knot that game at two goals apiece. It was the first tally of the season for Duhaime, a fourth-line winger who has more PIM (16) than shots (14) in first season with Washington.