Brandon Duhaime News: Collects two points

Duhaime tallied a goal, an assist and two blocked shots during Saturday's 8-3 win over the Penguins.

Duhaime had been mired in a nine-game scoring drought prior to Saturday's outburst. The 27-year-old winger sits just two points back from his career-high of 17 points set in the 2021-22 season and provides the Capitals with a steady, physical game on the fourth line - though is not much of a fantasy asset.