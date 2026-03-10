Brandon Duhaime News: Ends drought with assist
Duhaime logged an assist, two hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 7-3 win over the Flames.
Duhaime snapped a 36-game point drought with the helper. The 28-year-old had a career-best 21 points in 82 regular-season outings in 2024-25, but he's regressed significantly this year with just seven points in 65 appearances. He's added 48 shots on net, 123 hits, 43 blocked shots and 62 PIM while filling a fourth-line role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Duhaime See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights159 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday's Playoff Games306 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet328 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Flyers at Capitals Odds, Expert Picks and Predictions TonightOctober 23, 2024
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan DivisionSeptember 23, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Duhaime See More