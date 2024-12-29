Brandon Duhaime News: Ends month-long drought

Duhaime produced an assist and two PIM in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Duhaime went a month between points, coming up empty over 12 games prior to Sunday. The 27-year-old snapped the skid by helping out on Nic Dowd's third-period tally. Duhaime has nine points, 46 shots on net, 67 hits, 30 blocked shots, 39 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 36 appearances in a fourth-line role this season.