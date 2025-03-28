Fantasy Hockey
Brandon Duhaime headshot

Brandon Duhaime News: Nets goal Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Duhaime scored a goal and tallied two shots on net in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Minnesota.

Duhaime netted the second goal of the game for Washington and did so just under two minutes after Matt Roy put the Capitals on the board. Overall, the 27-year-old Duhaime has nine goals, 19 points, 75 shots on net and 142 hits in 72 appearances this season. While Duhaime has played more of a bruiser role on Washington's fourth line, he has two goals in his last four games and is heating up offensively. His value in fantasy is limited, averaging just 13 minutes of ice time per game. However, Duhaime is just two points shy of setting a new career high in points.

Brandon Duhaime
Washington Capitals
