Brandon Duhaime News: Picks up assist Saturday

Duhaime logged an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Duhaime ended a six-game slump with the helper. The 27-year-old forward continues to see steady ice time in a bottom-six role, which has not often led to consistent scoring chances. He's at 10 points, 51 shots on net, 81 hits, 39 blocked shots, 43 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 43 outings this season.