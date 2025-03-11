Brandon Duhaime News: Provides pair of helpers

Duhaime logged two assists in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Ducks.

Duhaime helped out on third-period tallies by linemates Nic Dowd and Anthony Beauvillier. This ended an eight-game dry spell for Duhaime, who has four multi-point efforts this season despite playing in a fourth-line role. The physical winger is at 17 points -- matching his career high from his 2021-22 rookie season -- and he's added 70 shots on net, 71 PIM and 133 hits over 65 appearances.