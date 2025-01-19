Brandon Duhaime News: Puts away empty-netter

Duhaime scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Duhaime has been warm lately with four points, five shots, nine hits and a plus-4 rating over his last four contests. It's unlikely to last -- prior to that stretch, he was limited to one assist in a 19-game span. The 27-year-old forward has 13 points through 46 outings this season, matching his total from 80 games in 2023-24. He's added 56 shots on net, 45 PIM, 88 hits and 39 blocked shots in 2024-25 while filling a fourth-line role in his first year with the Capitals.