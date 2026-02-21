Brandon Gorzynski headshot

Brandon Gorzynski News: Picks up three points Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Gorzynski scored a goal and added two assists in WHL Prince Albert's 4-1 win over Swift Current on Saturday.

Gorzynski has three goals and four assists over his last four outings. He went eight games without a multi-point effort prior to this improved stretch of play. Between Prince Albert and Calgary this season, Gorzynski has 27 goals, 37 assists and a plus-22 rating in 54 appearances, a big step up from his 42-point effort in 68 regular-season contests from last year.

