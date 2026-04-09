Brandon Hagel Injury: Not ready to return

Hagel (lower body) isn't ready to return Thursday versus Montreal, but head coach Jon Cooper hopes to have him back before the end of the regular season, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Hagel hasn't been in the lineup since March 31. He has 35 goals and 73 points in 69 outings in 2025-26. Gage Goncalves is serving in an increased role during Hagel's absence.