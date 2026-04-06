Brandon Hagel headshot

Brandon Hagel Injury: Remains unavailable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Hagel (undisclosed) won't play against Buffalo on Monday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hagel will miss his third straight game, and it's unclear if he will be ready to play against Ottawa on Tuesday. He has generated 35 goals, 73 points and 205 shots on net across 69 appearances this season. Oliver Bjorkstrand has occupied a top-six role for the last two outings due to Hagel's absence.

Brandon Hagel
Tampa Bay Lightning
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