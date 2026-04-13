Brandon Hagel Injury: Sitting out Monday
Hagel (lower body) won't play against Detroit on Monday, according to Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.
Hagel sat out five straight games before scoring a goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over Boston, but it appears the injury is still giving him some trouble. Head coach Jon Cooper hopes to have the 27-year-old forward back in the lineup for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Rangers. Hagel has generated 74 points, including a career-high 36 goals, across 70 appearances this campaign.
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