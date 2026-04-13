Brandon Hagel headshot

Brandon Hagel Injury: Sitting out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Hagel (lower body) won't play against Detroit on Monday, according to Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

Hagel sat out five straight games before scoring a goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over Boston, but it appears the injury is still giving him some trouble. Head coach Jon Cooper hopes to have the 27-year-old forward back in the lineup for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Rangers. Hagel has generated 74 points, including a career-high 36 goals, across 70 appearances this campaign.

Brandon Hagel
Tampa Bay Lightning
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