Brandon Hagel Injury: Sitting out Monday

Hagel (lower body) won't play against Detroit on Monday, according to Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

Hagel sat out five straight games before scoring a goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over Boston, but it appears the injury is still giving him some trouble. Head coach Jon Cooper hopes to have the 27-year-old forward back in the lineup for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Rangers. Hagel has generated 74 points, including a career-high 36 goals, across 70 appearances this campaign.