Brandon Hagel headshot

Brandon Hagel Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 8:01pm

Hagel (undisclosed) won't play against Boston on Saturday, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Hagel will miss his second straight game, and it's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. He has collected 35 goals, 73 points and 205 shots on net across 69 appearances this season. Due to Hagel's absence, Oliver Bjorkstrand will remain in a top-six role against the Bruins on Saturday.

Brandon Hagel
Tampa Bay Lightning
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