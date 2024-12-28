Fantasy Hockey
Brandon Hagel headshot

Brandon Hagel News: Adds shorthanded helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Hagel logged a shorthanded assist in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Rangers.

Hagel has four goals and five assists over his last seven contests, and he's getting the job done in all situations. The winger led all Lightning forwards with 21:43 of ice time -- he's been over 20 minutes in 25 of 33 games this season. That's helped him maintain a career-best pace with 16 goals, 24 helpers, 85 shots on net and a plus-15 rating while playing primarily on the second line and first power-play unit.

Brandon Hagel
Tampa Bay Lightning

