Brandon Hagel headshot

Brandon Hagel News: Another two-assist game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Hagel recorded two assists, three shots on goal, three hits, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Hagel has two goals and four assists over six games in April. He had 14 points over 15 outings in March and continues to be one of the Lightning's steadiest forwards while playing in a top-six role. Overall, the winger is at 35 goals, 52 assists, 221 shots on net and a plus-34 rating, all of which are career highs, over 79 outings. He's added 57 hits, 58 blocked shots and 54 PIM to provide well-rounded numbers in fantasy.

Brandon Hagel
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
