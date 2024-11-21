Brandon Hagel News: Better than point-per-game pace

Hagel had a goal and an assist in a 7-6 overtime loss to Columbus on Thursday.

Hagel's goal came early in the first period to push the Bolts up 2-0. It was a sharp one-timer off a sweet touch pass from Nikita Kucherov. Hagel has put up 47 shots, a tally that projects to the kind of volume that he had last year when he scored 26 goals and had 75 points (82 games). This season, he has 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) in 18 games. Hagel needs just one goal to score his 100th of the season.