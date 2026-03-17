Brandon Hagel headshot

Brandon Hagel News: Big game in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Hagel scored a power-play goal on two shots, added three assists, went plus-3 and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.

Hagel snapped a three-game slump with the effort. His line with Nikita Kucherov (five points) and Anthony Cirelli (three points) was humming in this contest. Hagel is up to 31 goals, 32 assists, 10 power-play points, 177 shots on net, 54 PIM and a plus-28 rating through 61 appearances. He won't match last year's 90-point output, but he could top the 35 goals he had in 82 regular-season contests in that campaign.

Brandon Hagel
Tampa Bay Lightning
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