Brandon Hagel News: Big game in win

Hagel scored a power-play goal on two shots, added three assists, went plus-3 and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.

Hagel snapped a three-game slump with the effort. His line with Nikita Kucherov (five points) and Anthony Cirelli (three points) was humming in this contest. Hagel is up to 31 goals, 32 assists, 10 power-play points, 177 shots on net, 54 PIM and a plus-28 rating through 61 appearances. He won't match last year's 90-point output, but he could top the 35 goals he had in 82 regular-season contests in that campaign.