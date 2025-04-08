Brandon Hagel News: Deposits empty-netter

Hagel scored an empty-net goal in Monday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

Hagel has slowed down slightly to begin April -- he has two goals on nine shots over four games this month. The winger racked up 14 points in 15 contests in March. For the season, he's once again taken his offense to another level with 35 goals, 48 assists, 217 shots on net and a plus-31 rating across 77 appearances. The Lightning still have a chance at the top spot in the Atlantic Division, so they won't be resting players just yet, which means fantasy managers should keep Hagel firmly in their lineups.