Brandon Hagel headshot

Brandon Hagel News: Finds twine Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 30, 2024 at 10:53am

Hagel scored a goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

Hagel snapped a three-game drought without a goal when he found the back of the net in the second period. Hagel has been turning things around with his playmaking ability, notching eight assists over his last five contests, but he's also scored twice in that stretch. Hagel has 15 points in 12 games in November.

Brandon Hagel
Tampa Bay Lightning
